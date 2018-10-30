Pasta with Sungold Tomato Sauce and Ricotta Salata Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



½ cup blanched and toasted almonds

1 small jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 cup|237 ml olive oil

30 sungold tomatoes

8 ounces|225 grams of your favorite pasta shape

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 small piece ricotta salata

5-6 basil leaves, torn

Directions

Place the almonds in the bowl of a food processor and pulse to large crumbs. Add in the jalapeno and 2 tablespoons olive oil, as well as a pinch of salt, and set aside. Heat remaining olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the tomatoes and cook until the skins just begin to burst, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool slightly, then peel the tomatoes, discarding the skins. Drain the oil from the pan, saving for another use. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water. Transfer the tomatoes back to the skillet along with the almond mixture. Use a fork or a wooden spoon to crush the tomatoes so that their juices are released. Transfer the pasta and cooking liquid to the skillet and cook until almost all of the liquid has been absorbed, about 2 minutes more. Remove from the heat and stir in the parmesan and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving plate. Grate ricotta salata and sprinkle basil over the top before serving.

