‘Path of Exile 2’ Dawn of the Hunt Starts Tomorrow, so Buckle Up and Play SSF, You Coward

Path of Exile 2 is dropping its newest season, Dawn of the Hunt, tomorrow. A brand new league means brand new beginnings, with a reset economy and tons of additional skills and items available. It’s also, coincidentally, your chance to experience an ARPG like you never have before. By playing by yourself, with no help, as a Solo Self-Found character.

Ain’t no party like a solo self-found party

Solo Self-Found, or SSF for short, is an alternate way to play games like Path of Exile 2, where features like trading and partying are inaccessible. It began in Diablo 2 and Path of Exile communities, where SSF would exist unofficially and based on an honor system, denoted by players with “SSF” in their names. In 2017, PoE developers Grinding Gear Games would make it an official game mode alongside their Standard and Hardcore ladder leagues. Since then, the feature has made its way to other games, expanding beyond the ARPG genre and into MMOs like World of Warcraft.

Essentially, SSF means you’re on your own. There’s no trading with other players, and once you get to the endgame, there won’t be a Path of Exile supermarket to gear you up in exchange for Chaos. It’s just you, your shitty gear, and a stash full of Orbs.

Notice I said “Orbs,” and not “Currency.” That’s the key, there. You see, in a Standard league, Path of Exile‘s economy is structured almost entirely around the various Orbs you pick up off the ground. Every single one, from Orbs of Transmutation to Divine Orbs, has some amount of fluctuating value, based on their rarity and what they actually do. That’s right, these Orbs that are commonly equated to a monetary value actually serve specific functions. However, a lot of players don’t actually realize that, and it’s easy to gloss over the fine print.

Stop ignoring your ‘Path of Exile 2’ stash

And that’s the problem. Because why would you care that a Chaos Orb removes a random modifier and replaces it with a new one on your rare item? Why would you ever do that when there’s other players who’ve already done the heavy lifting for you? A Standard league of Path of Exile isn’t so much about using all the tools at your disposal; rather, it’s about grinding until your eyes bleed and until enough shinies drop so you can afford the perfect gear set. Hey, now you can actually play the game!

But Path of Exile‘s Standard league play has an inherent issue. When everything you’d ever need is available, albeit pricey, with just a few clicks, your entire playstyle inevitably bends to the will of the market. The way you stack item rarity on your gear. The way you modify your Waystones and Tablets. Ultimately, it all revolves around increasing your chances for valuable currency to drop and exchange for the gear you want.

In Path of Exile 2‘s first Early Access league, I still distinctly remember facing this dilemma head-on. After completing a Ritual mechanic on one of my maps, I was lucky enough to find an Audience with the King. For the unaware, that’s an extremely rare item that allows you to face the boss of the Ritual mechanic that, once defeated, has a chance to drop one of the most sought-after belts. Sounds cool, except I didn’t do it. Because the Audience with the King is so rare to find, it holds an absurdly high value. So it makes sense, then, that I’d sell it to someone else rather than engage with Path of Exile‘s endgame content. And you know what, that feels icky. It feels wrong.

solo dolo

The beauty of SSF is that it forces you to actually engage with all of Path of Exile‘s nuances. Those Chaos and Divine Orbs you’re picking up off the ground? That extremely rare map that leads to an Atlas boss? Those rare items you’re collecting? They’re no longer written off as “currency” anymore. You’re not looking at loot and wondering what you can get for it. You’re looking at loot and thinking about what it can do for you. And it’s not always going to work out. In fact, in Path of Exile 2, it rarely does!

I get it. Path of Exile 2 doesn’t have the most robust crafting system at the moment. It’s way behind its predecessor in many regards. But there’s something there, at least, and it’s getting better with every patch. So, when Dawn of the Hunt drops tomorrow, just do it. Flip what you know about Path of Exile on its head and experience it like you never have.