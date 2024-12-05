‘Path of Fury Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower’ Looks Like ‘Sifu’ Vibes Mixed With ‘Like a Dragon’ for the Ultimate VR Experience

VR is one of my favorite ways to experience games. No matter if it’s revisiting a favorite in a new dimension, or seeing what developers can cook up behind the scenes, I’m always impressed at the amount of creativity that goes into these types of projects. Games like Path of Fury Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower are exactly what I’ve been wanting to see come out of the medium since its creation. Smacking the crap out of people in virtual reality is about to get so much more exciting.

Video via Abonico Game Works on YouTube

The Stylish Action of ‘Path of Fury’ Immediately Made Me Snap My Neck Around

Revealed during the Upload VR Showcase, Path of Fury Episode 1: Tetsuo’s Tower immediately caught my eye. The stylish blend of low-poly PlayStation 1-esque character models combined with the pounding House soundtrack? Sold. The intense action of this on-rail adventure is also reminiscent of a beat ’em up version of classic arcade games like Virtua Cop. But instead of using guns, I’m about to end these fools by throwing hands.

It also takes inspiration from ’80s kung-fu flicks. It’s giving the same type of energy that a John Woo film would have back in the day. Watching a movie is great and all. But, I want to be in the heat of battle, busting some jaws. Is this the Sleeping Dogs sequel we’ve all been dreaming of for years? It honestly looks like it, and it’s easily the standout of the VR Showcase for me.

Games like Thrill of the Fight have been some of my favorites to experience on my Meta Quest. Fighting games just take on a whole new level of depth when you’re the one thrown into the fight. And Path of Fury looks like it’s going be one of the most intense experiences I’ve had to date, as well as a path to a new television when I accidentally break the screen.

Path of Fury Episode 1 will be available in Q1 2025 for $9.99. This seems like an awful lot of game for not a lot of cash. I’m already sweating thinking about the workouts I’ll be getting.