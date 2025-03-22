The ‘Pathologic 3: Quarantine’ Free Prologue Is Out, and I Guess I’m Finally Ready To Address My Post-Pandemic Trauma

Of course a trait I want my town doctor to have is “staggering paranoia”! Which seems to be a core feature of Pathologic 3: Quarantine. A series I know the stellar reputation of, but I never gave myself the opportunity to jump into it. Now, taking the reins of an immortality-obsessed (and potentially disgraced) scientist? I get to live out all my hypochondriac fantasies from the relative safety of my home!

So, for those who might not know, the Pathologic series has a… certain reputation among its fans. It’s known to be punishingly difficult, narratively complex, and overall, tragically underrated against its high quality. Actually, if you’re curious, you can check out Pathologic Classic, a definitive HD version of the first game, here! If that happens to tickle your fancy, Pathologic 2 is the natural next stop on the journey.

The aura around the series has always fascinated me. I have to shout out Steam user, DOBERMAN, for his non-spoiler review of Pathologic 2. It perfectly sums up the series’ eternally divisive approach and execution. However, Pathologic 3: Quarantine seems to be the “calm before the storm.” It’s a free prologue you can play leading up to the full game’s release.

Screenshot: HypeTrain Digital

putting the proper respect on ‘pathologic’s name

“Pathologic 3: Quarantine is a narrative-driven adventure about a young scientist in search of immortality and a mysterious plague outbreak in a small town. Find out what drove a celebrated academic to leave his acclaimed lab. Examine patients, uncover strange secrets, and make first steps towards defeating Death,” the Steam blurb announces.

I’ll say this: if the above information about the series as a whole sounds intimidating, Pathologic 3: Quarantine, based on the current batch of impressions alone, is more story-driven than “punishing.” You’re just walking around town, learning about your patients, diagnosing them, and nothing terrible is simmering in the background whatsoever. Nope. Just a calm, hopeful community full of optimistic, happy people!

I have a few reviews I can’t talk about yet to work on over the next week, but after that, I’ll do my damnedest to play Pathologic 3: Quarantine and tell y’all what I think as a series newcomer! This write-up is merely to introduce the series to people who didn’t know about it and might want to check it out before I dive in.