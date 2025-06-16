Patreon Is Simplifying Its Revenue Scheme. Publish Yours Before August 5 If You Want to Keep the Old Plan.

Changes are on the horizon for Patreon. On August 5, 2025, it’ll move from a tiered revenue scheme to a single scheme, although existing users will be able to keep their plans. For the most part.

“We’re consolidating our platform plans into a standardized 10% platform plan for all new creators,” said a Patreon public message on June 16, 2025, before noting offhand that the 10% plan—by which Patreon takes 10% of the creator’s earnings—”includes all the core features on the Pro plan.”

The Pro plan currently takes 8% of earnings, so this is basically a price hike for post-August 4 newcomers, although those who keep their legacy plans will be able to save a couple of percentage points.

If you currently have a Patreon, you can keep your current payment scheme after August 4, 2025, when the new standard plan goes into effect, as long as you keep it published. If either you or Patreon un-publishes yours at any time after August 4, you’ll revert to the standard 1-% plan when you republish it.

Adding the ability to sell merchandise tacks on another 3% to the 10% standard plan, but any creators currently subscribed to a plan that allows them to sell merch will be allowed to continue selling goods for an 11% cut. Patreon Video storage will increase to 100 hours per month versus the old 100 hours period, which is a nice upgrade.

The good news, if you’re not thrilled with the one-size-fits-all standard plan that Patreon announces? You can keep your legacy plan as long as you publish your Patreon by August 4. So if you’ve had creating a Patreon on your to-do list and aren’t a fan of the new pricing, get to work. You’ve got less than two months.

Here are what the current tier lineup look like:

Founders: 5% (new subscribers can’t obtain this)

Pro: 8%

Pro + Merch: 11%

Premium: 12%

Patreon’s announcement says Premium users will migrate to Pro + Merch after August 4, and that creators with a customized legacy plan will keep their current plans, too.

Patreon has a rather robust FAQ explaining the changes, so if you’re currently running a Patreon (or just thinking about it), head over there to get your questions answered.