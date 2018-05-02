Patrick Beverley’s Mom Crushed it On ‘The Price is Right’ Today

Lisa Beverley is kicking your ass at life right now. Not only is she the mother of Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley—which likely comes with a nice drove-you-to-practice bonus—but she’s also really fucking good at The Price is Right.
Sure, The Price is Right always seems like a way to get a bunch of money to people not lucky enough to have brought a professional athlete into existence, but why shouldn’t Lisa have a go? She remained at least a little anonymous—despite wearing a shirt that said “NBA Mom”—in the first round, when she won a car:
Videos by VICE
But she couldn’t really hold back her shout-outs, and had to say hello to her son “Patrick”—right as she pulled off the half-court buzzer beater equivalent of The Price is Right moments: spinning $1.00 to beat out someone sitting pretty on 95 cents (don’t make me explain this to you):
Sure, the hero of our story is certainly Lisa, but let’s take a moment to appreciate the dude who not only fell on the ground when she beat him out, but magically summoned a cloud of on-screen graphics that said “$1,000” on his way down.
Surely Lisa’s luck would run out at this point—there’s no way she’s gonna take this all the way to the Showcase Showdown:
Oh fuck. Lisa Beverley just robbed Drew Carey blind.
And just in case you thought this must be some other NBA mom with a son named Patrick, here’s your dude shouting her out:
Clippers are going 82-0 next season—as long as Lisa shows up.