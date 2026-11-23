Pictures by Daniel Arnold VICE Magazine In New York City, You Can Be Whoever It Wants You to Be In its constant miasma of chaos and depersonalization, you can be unmade and made again. By Patrick McGraw November 23, 2026, 11:16am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Add Us On Google Tagged:Heavy Traffick, New York, The Self-Destruction Issue, VICE Magazine Follow Us On Discover Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast/Blizzard Entertainment World of Warcraft: Forever World Buff Fix Is Arriving This Week 2 hours ago By Denny Connolly Screenshot: Rockstar Games How Old Are Jason and Lucia in GTA 6? Driver’s Licenses Reveal Their Ages 3 hours ago By Brent Koepp Playlist Project Vol. 1: Introducing ‘The Morning After’ Finalists 3 hours ago By Stephen Andrew Galiher Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering – How to Get the Dune-Themed Reliquary Tower 3 hours ago By Denny Connolly