Patrick O’Dell’s New Book Chronicles 20 Years of NYC Skate Madness

Epicly Later’d is the beloved blog-that-turned-into-a-documentary-series that has been running hand-in-hand through the marigolds with VICE since before many of you were alive, probably.

The brains that have kept it motoring on all these years belong to Patrick O’Dell, and Patrick has a brand new book out now, containing within its sturdy covers all kinds of photos and missives from the weird, wired era that O’Dell has spent decades documenting.

The book’s name? Epicly Later’d. It’s out now, you can get it here, and there was a launch party that VICE attended in New York City last night, at Noah on Mulberry Street.

We stuck an iPhone in Patrick’s face and asked him some questions to pad out this blog post, so that you’ll get suckered in and buy his book.

VICE: When you started Epicly Later’d, did you expect to become the David Attenborough of skateboarders, documenting their lives in their natural habitat?

Patrick O’Dell: Ha. No, I didn’t expect that. And I’ve never even made that connection until now. I thought I was going to be the Louis Theroux of skateboarding.

What are your thoughts on the crowd tonight?

It was really fun. I kept forgetting people’s names, and I had a little bit of anxiety. If I write my name too many times, I start misspelling. I did that a lot.

In the book, how many photos were taken after Jäger shots at Max Fish?

Zero! I was actually sober for the book. But everyone else was on Jäger shots.

The latest episode of Epicly Later’d, with Atiba Jefferson

Were any of the photos too gnarly to put in the book?

I left out all the photos of people doing drugs, or naked.

Is the book strong enough for fingerboards?

For sure.

Did any skater ever make you question your life choices during filming, or are you still running on adrenaline and bad decisions?

I think Dustin Dollin might make me question my life choices sometimes.

What does your son think of your book?

Arthur O’Dell: What is this?

It’s a microphone.

Arthur O’Dell: DAAAAAAAAAAAH!

Got it. When is the next blog post?

Never.

Any closing thoughts?

I thought I was going to have a heart attack today.

Thanks, Patrick!

Patrick O’Dell’s Epicly Later’d book is available here, now, via Mexican Summer.

Here are some photos from the launch event.