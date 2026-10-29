Sir Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and X-Men Star, Dies at 86

Sir Patrick Stewart, the beloved actor known for his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, as well as for multiple iconic stage performances, has died. He was 86 years old.

His longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, first confirmed the news of Stewart’s passing. Bush Novak stated that Stewart died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles after “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia”

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“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,” Bush Novak’s statement read. “We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”

Kevin Feige Pays Tribute to Sir Patrick Stewart

Once news of Stewart’s passing broke online, Kevin Feige posted a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on social media.

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw Sir Patrick Stewart on the set of the first X-Men,” said Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “After years of knowing him as the inimitable Captain Picard, I was in awe — and he turned out to be everything I had seen on screen and more: brilliant, charming, warm, generous, with a quiet strength and gravitas.”

“Away from the cameras, he was even more remarkable, with a wonderfully sharp sense of humor,” the statement continued. “It was a true privilege to know him and to work with him. His legacy lives on not only in decades of extraordinary work, but in the many, many people he mentored. He will be deeply missed.”