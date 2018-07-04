Patrik Laine Comforts Kids After Drunk Man Causes Emergency Flight Landing

Winnipeg Jets sniper Patrik Laine has, apparently, shifted his focus from blasting pucks past NHL goalies on a nightly basis, to saving innocent children from the awkward and often terrifying wrath of airplane drunkies—literally the worst people.

The 20-year-old was on a flight bound for Helsinki, Finland, when the plane had to make an emergency landing because some passenger decided to dive chest-deep into a tub of liquor.

Videos by VICE

According to the CBC, Laine, “comforted some of the kids on board who were upset,” after the belligerent air-traveler made a drunk-ass scene at 30,000 feet. The plane had to land in France after departing from Spain because of the raucous disturbance, Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported.

“Flight from Malaga to Helsinki made extra landing to Paris because one drunk passenger was behaving badly. Kids in plane were terrified. But passenger named Patrik Laine calmed them by giving autographs and posing in pictures. And kids were happy,” explained Finish reporter Juha Hiitelä‏ on Twitter.

Admirable of Laine to step up for the kids when he was needed, and it’s a good thing it happened after Winnipeg was eliminated from the playoffs and when he was all cleaned up, and not six weeks ago—not sure how it all would’ve went over if he still looked like this.