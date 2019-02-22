Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution out of a Florida spa, according to Jupiter, Florida, police.

Kraft allegedly paid workers with the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter for sexual services, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers, which cited surveillance video reviewed by the police department. The 77-year-old resident of Palm Beach hasn’t been arrested yet, according to the newspaper. There will be a warrant issued for his arrest, according to ESPN. Soliciting prostitution is a misdemeanor charge.

A spokesperson for Kraft reportedly said in a statement that they “categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter; we will not be commenting further.”

Kraft was among 25 people charged Friday in connection to a months-long investigation into local massage parlors, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Orchids of Asia Day Spa, among 10 others in Florida, was recently shuttered after the investigation revealed women were being held there as sex slaves, according to Treasure Coast. Many of the women were from China and weren’t allowed to leave the spa, which about 20 men visited each day in November, the paper reported.

