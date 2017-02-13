Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Likens Stolen Tom Brady Jersey to a Picasso

The jersey Tom Brady wore in Houston while completing the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history mysteriously went missing not long after he got into the locker room after the game. Brady was the first to notice, asking an equipment manager if he saw it because it was no longer in his personal bag where he placed it for safekeeping. He seemed bummed, but also, like, whatever about it. Nevertheless, it became a story, with the Lt. Governor of Texas going so far as to ask the actual Texas Rangers (Chuck Norris, not Elvis Andrus) to solve the case.

They haven’t done so yet, but Patriots owner Robert Kraft thinks their long national nightmare is almost over. And good thing, too, because he thinks stealing a jersey like that would be like stealing a world famous work of art.

“It’s very sad to me that someone would do something like this, and it’s like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something. You can never display it. And somehow, I feel there’ll be some news that’ll clear this up in the not too distant future,” Kraft said. “I hope it’ll be cleared up soon. I think that a lot of people spend a lot of time looking into the matter and what happened, and I’d rather not say anything that would cause any problems in the work that’s been done. One way or another that jersey will be back.”



Bob. Bobby. I know you and your quarterback are very close, almost family, but let’s pump the breaks here just a little bit, OK? It’s just a jersey, no one’s hanging that shit in the Louvre, or paying $100 million for it. And, really, a Brady jersey would go for below market value anyway, allowing a buyer to collect a whole team’s worth of jerseys. Nothing about this analogy makes sense.

[Boston Herald]