Patti Smith and Her Daughter Cover Nico’s “Fearfully in Danger” and It’s as Amazing As You’d Expect

Patti Smith, her daughter Jesse Paris Smith and the Soundwalk Collective – the trio of Stephan Crasneanscki, Simone Merli, and Kamran Sadeghi – have released a video for their upcoming collaborative album, Killer Road, which reinterprets the songs and poetry of Nico.

Directed by Barbara Klein, the black-and-white video depicts a live 2014 performance of “Fearfully In Danger” at Berlin’s Volksbühne.

Nico (born Christa Päffgen) was a German singer-songwriter, lyricist, composer, musician, fashion model, and actress who became famous as a Warhol superstar in the 1960s. She is known for her vocals on the Velvet Underground’s 1967 debut album The Velvet Underground & Nico, and her work as a solo artist.

The song was originally written for Nico’s final album, Camera Obscura. The singer suffered a heart attack while riding her bike in Ibiza in 1988.

‘Killer Road’ will be available Sept 2 through Sacred Bones and Bella Union.