Pau Gasol Turns Awful Spin Move into a Dunk, Blesses Himself

Pau Gasol had a pretty interesting five seconds at the end of the third quarter of Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gasol got the ball off an inbound play and tried to spin his way to the rim for a bucket. Unfortunately, he lost his footing and continued spinning right to the ground. But while falling down, he still managed to find Taj Gibson with a perfect bounce pass to set up a dunk out of an otherwise garbage possession. After the play, Gasol lumbered to his feet and blessed himself before going back up the court.

You can’t complete the process of turning nothing into something without first blessing yourself. That’s just Sunday School 101 stuff.

Videos by VICE

[ESPN]