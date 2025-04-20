Paul Heyman Aligns With Seth Rollins in Shock WrestleMania 41 Double Cross

Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, but he did so with a little help.

The triple-threat match closed night 1 of WrestleMania, and while it started off slow, the second half brought all the heat. For fans of The Shield, these three men made references to the iconic stable Rollins and Reigns were part of. Punk helped bring the group to life in WWE, but Rollins reminds Reigns that without him, Punk, The Bloodline, Heyman, and Mox — he wouldn’t be here.

Videos by VICE

The near-falls were never-ending. Reigns choked out Punk, he kicked out. Rollins gets speared and kicks out. Reigns gets hit with the GTS, but he still manages to kick out. Rollins hits an instinctive stomp. At this time, Paul Heyman gets involved and picks up a steel chair. He stares down Reigns as he hands it to Punk. Getting into the ring, Reigns is confused and hurt, but when Heyman hits Punk with a low blow, he thinks he’s on his side. Until Heyman did the same to Reigns.

Seth Rollins turns heel at wrestlemania 41

Shades of the 2015 Shield breakup, Rollins stands facing away from Reigns holding the chair. As he’s about to whack him across the back, Heyman gives Reigns a low blow and hands the chair to Rollins to land the final blow. He then hits the stomp, solidifying his turn and union with Heyman. The result isn’t that surprising given how much Reigns lets Rollins get inside of his head. Any time he’s presented an opportunity to get revenge on Rollins, Reigns blunders and Rollins takes advantage. Rollins is his one true weak spot, his vice, that he’ll never be able to kick.

With Rollins uniting with Heyman, that begs the question: Will he team with John Cena and The Rock? Some of his recent promos hint as much. His phrasing is similar to what Cena said before his turn on Rhodes. Nevertheless, Rollins’ heel turn was unexpected and a fantastic way to close out WrestleMania 41 night 1.