Paul Heyman Fires Back at Former WWE Star: “Relieved To Learn You’re Still Alive”

Paul Heyman is firing back at a former WWE star for his comments earlier this week. The Wiseman mocked Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw this week following his challenge to Bronson Reed. He teased Reigns over his injuries at Clash in Paris, saying he’d never been beaten to the point he needed a stretcher.

Braun Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, didn’t take kindly to Heyman forgetting that he’d done it first. In 2017, Strowman attacked Reigns backstage in what became quite an infamous beatdown. Strowman shared two images, including one of Reigns on a stretcher. Alongside the photos, he jokingly referred to Heyman as “Oswald Cobblepot” a.k.a. The Penguin in the DC universe. He wrote, “???? yea ok Oswald Cobblepot!!”

Paul Heyman Calls Out Braun Strowman

Wednesday night, Heyman took to social media to address Strowman, noting he has nothing “negative” to say about him. Instead, he pointed out his lack of relevancy since leaving WWE.

“Dear Mr. Strowman, Your post was brought to my attention. I have nothing negative to say about you, nor to you, sir,” Heyman shared on X. “In fact, I am actually relieved and indeed celebratory to learn you’re still alive, something most of us didn’t realize and even fewer cared about. With Love and Respect, Paul Heyman [sic].”

Strowman was released by WWE for a second time in May. This was after his return in 2022. Despite once having a wrestling company of his own, he’s admitted to being semi-retired from the ring now as he focuses on his acting endeavors. “The Monster Among Men” filmed Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman for USA Network prior to his WWE release. The show premieres later this month. He also stars in Deathgasm 2: Goremaggedon as a security guard.

