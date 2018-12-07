Paul Manafort lied about his contacts with an accused Russian spy, Mueller says in latest court filing

Special Counsel Robert Mueller accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of violating his plea agreement multiple times by lying to investigators, including about his contact with an accused Russian spy.

The revelations, in a filing released Friday, allege that Manafort violated the terms of his plea deal that require that he cooperate “fully, truthfully, completely, and forthrightly” with the government.

He did not, according to Mueller. The special counsel’s office is accusing Manafort of lying about his contacts with his business partner in Ukraine, Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian national suspected of being a spy, among other things. The heavily-redacted document accuses Manafort of lying about:



The frequency of and nature of his contact with Kilimnik

Kilimnik’s alleged participation in a conspiracy to obstruct justice

A $125,000 debt payment to another firm owned by Manafort after he signed a plea deal

Misleading investigators on another Department of Justice investigation

Continued contact with Trump administration officials after he agreed to cooperate with the special counsel

Here’s the document in full:

Cover: Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at US District Court on June 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)