Paul McCartney Hints at a Glastonbury 2020 Slot with… a Riddle

UPDATE, 18/11/19: At 3PM GMT, Glastonbury Festival confirmed that McCartney will be headlining the Pyramid Stage on Saturday the 27th of June 2020. There you go.

Yes, yes we know – half of you didn’t get tickets. But nonetheless, Glastonbury Festival approaches again next summer, for a 50th anniversary special (whatever the weather might be saying). So far, Diana Ross is the only confirmed act. She’s playing the festival’s Sunday ‘legends’ slot, at that time just before the golden hour rushes in, on the 28th of June 2020. Beyond that, nothing. Tickets have sold out anyway, as is always the case.

Then, on Monday morning, Paul McCartney/the millennial who does Paul McCartney’s social media shared a visual riddle on both Insta and Twitter. It’s a black and white set of three photos: ones of composer Philip Glass, actor Emma Stone and rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry, from left to right. Clearly, when you read all of their surnames in succession, you’re sounding out Glass-Stone-Berry – Glastonbury, mate.

Now, at the time of writing this booking hasn’t been confirmed by the festival. Mostly, people are going wild in McCartney’s comments or admitting to thousands of others that they don’t get it. But, if he does indeed have a headline set sorted, it would fit the festival’s format of bringing in a big guitar-based act who can inspire thundering singalongs in the sprawl in front of the Pyramid Stage. For the moment, we wait – keep an eye on Glastonbury’s own socials to see if they weigh in. In the meantime, you can keep yourself busy saluting McCartney’s deeply ‘granddad who’d buy you puzzles’ approach to sharing this.