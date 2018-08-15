Paul McCartney Is Back and He’s Hornier Than Ever

Paul McCartney has recently been in the studio with Grammy-winning pop producer Greg Kurstin, writing and recording a new album called Egypt Station (out September 7).The album’s first single—which is hand-on-heart with God-as-my-witness called “Fuh You”—suggests that the experience has brought out Macca’s hornier side. It’s the only song on the record produced by Ryan Tedder, and started out, he says, as an ode to songwriting itself. By McCartney’s own admission, however, the whole thing’s about shagging:

With this one I was in the studio with Ryan Tedder whereas the rest of the album has been made with Greg Kurstin…. We were just thinking of ideas and little pieces of melody and chords and the song just came together bit by bit. And then I would try and make some kind of sense of the story. So it was like, “Come on, baby, now. Talk about yourself. Tell the truth, let me get to know you,” and basically I wanna know how you feel, you make me wanna go out and steal. I just want it for you. So that was the basic idea and it developed from there…. Sort of a love song, but a raunchy love song. There you go—fuh you.

“I just wanna fuh you,” the ex-Beatle sings.

