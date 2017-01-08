Paul Richardson Conjures a Bonkers One-Handed Catch With Some Touchdown Wizardry

It had only been 22 minutes into the Seahawks vs. Lions Wild Card game, when Seattle wideout Paul Richardson made it unequivocally more entertaining than the Raiders vs. Texans game. That’s because he made some catch magic happen. He’s like a catch wizard out there.

And apparently, it was about time:

Paul Richardson has 2 TD receptions in his last 3 games He had 1 receiving TD in 30 career games (including playoffs) prior to that stretch

— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 8, 2017

While it’s hard to start calling this one of the greatest catches in the history of ever, it’s a pretty fucking good catch. Despite some facemasky stuff going on there. Smoke and mirrors = magic.