Paula Temple Turned Peaches’ “Rub” Into a Punishing Techno Monster

Canadian electro-pop artist Peaches has a new double-vinyl remix compilation of tracks from her 2015 album Rub coming out June 17 (and June 3 digitally), featuring contributions from an all-star cast of female producers, including Planningtorock, Princess Century, and more.

“Without even realizing it, I had only asked women to produce remixes,” said Peaches in a press release. “I’m glad that they all said yes and I love every mix.”



Videos by VICE

We’ve already heard Maya Jane Coles’ version of the Kim Gordon-featuring “Close Up,” and today we’re premiering UK-born, Berlin-based techno DJ and producer Paula Temple‘s aggressively raw take on the title track. “I love the filthy lyrics of the song and was totally excited about putting them into a techno context,” Temple told THUMP.

Listen to it below and pre-order Rub Remixed here.

Peaches is on Facebook // Twitter // SoundCloud

Paula Temple is on Facebook // Twitter // SoundCloud

