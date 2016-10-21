Pause, Then Watch Darrell Cole’s Video For “Take Me Away”

Darrell Cole is a man with a few stamps in his passport. Born in London in 1989, he grew up in Antwerp with his mother and little brother. Then, as the foundations of his music career started to build, he moved to Barcelona. Word on the street from our European friends is that he’s the name on everyone’s lips overseas. And with the release of “Take Me Away”, which we’re premiering below, you can bet whispers are going to start making their way over these shores soon too.

Before you press play on the video below, clear your schedule. Close the fifteen tabs you have open on your browser. Make sure no one and nothing will interrupt you. Put your headphones on, then watch the video – and don’t click away. This shit is like a Larry Clark movie by way of Europe. And it’s all soundtracked by a blend of music that sits somewhere between Joey Badass and Illmatic, with a banging chorus blended on top.