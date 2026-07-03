Paws Tied About Your Pittsburgh Plans? Noah Kahan Extends Invitations to Fans Who Might Be Visiting the City for a Different Reason

Noah Kahan, New England’s favored son, is booked in the Rust Belt on July 3, 2026, where he’ll play Pittsburgh’s PNC Park. One major worry for the open-air stadium is the extreme heat. But there’s another concern for Pittsburgh fans who find themselves double-booked this Friday.

Anthrocon, the largest furry convention in the world, takes place in Pittsburgh from July 2 to 5. That means Noah Kahan’s concert is right in the middle of the premier furry convention, an annual pilgrimage for enthusiasts for almost 20 years. What’s a conflicted fan to do?

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Kahan came to the rescue for all those going through a dilemma. “Pittsburgh,” he wrote on social media, “if you are caught between attending the worlds largest furry convention or my show tonight then please know you are welcome to combine the two.”

We’re not totally sure what that would look like, but it sounds pretty cool. Or maybe it’ll end in merch that reads “I wore my fursuit to the Noah Kahan show in Pittsburgh, and all I got was heat stroke and this stupid t-shirt.” Anyway, we’ve heard Noah Kahan is a dog person.

Noah Kahan Addressed Unsanitary Behavior at Philadelphia Show

After Kahan played Philadelphia on June 26, he took to social media to address a concerning incident. A viral video from the concert showed human feces left in the corner of the venue. This occurred just days after Olivia Rodrigo dropped a major bombshell. Apparently, she has smelled fans wearing adult diapers to remain front row at her concerts.

It’s unknown if the Philadelphia incident was purposeful or due to a medical condition or disability. But there’s enough evidence to at least suspect that it was done purposefully to avoid losing a prime spot at the show.

“If you have to poop at a show please dear god just go to the bathroom lmao,” Kahan wrote on Twitter/X. “I’ve pooped my pants as much as the next 29 year old but you guys gotta understand there’s a venue worker out there with a 1000 yard stare after dealing with that.”

This is all part of a larger conversation around the decline of concert etiquette in recent years. Data and anecdotal evidence show that live music post-COVID was largely propped up by young fans. Gen Z teens and young adults who finished high school on Zoom and missed out on crucial social development. The social media demographic who feel parasocially close to their favorite artists because they follow them on Instagram.

The conversation isn’t meant to gang up on young fans. But it is meant to highlight the drastic shift in concert behavior and what might have led to it. Acting like a fool at a concert is not only embarrassing for the person who does it. It’s degrading for the artists, frustrating for everyone else in attendance, and inconsiderate to those who work at the venue.