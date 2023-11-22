Vape Your Way Through the Holidays With PAX’s Huge Black Friday Sale

In a world where Snoop Dogg claims to be giving up “smoke” and Dead & Co. have possibly played their actual final show, 2023 has been a bit of a harshed vibe for fans of *letting loose* . And current events? Bro, it all feels Certified Uncool these days. Like, it’s rad that Harold and Kumar 4 seems to be moving forward (albeit hella slowly), but at this rate, will there even still be a world for it to get released in?

On that note, there’s a particularly groovy Black Friday and Cyber Week deal right now that you should take particular heed of, especially if they want to stock up on some very good and dank stuff before you inevitably see Thom Yorke’s new band, The Smile, multiple times next year.

That’s right, fam: Vape lords Pax, whose products have probably attended every Flaming Lips show since Obama was president, is offering up to 30% off its Pax Plus and Pax Mini vaporizers. The Pax Plus has built-in “experience” modes, like “stealth” and “flavor”; and its 3D oven screen is supposedly super easy to remove for cleaning (and you don’t even have to use a straightened-out paper clip.) A battery life of over two hours means you’ll never have to endure an Animal Collective show without this bad boy alert and ready to hang. Plus, this model produces no smoke and reduces odor, so Snoop would love it. Meanwhile, the Mini has a similar battery life [cranks volume on “For Reverend Green”] and heats in an impressive 22 seconds; its oven is also quite easy to clean.

If the data and the 30% off isn’t enough to convince you that you might want to grab a PAX before seeing your family for Christmas, I interviewed my fiancée—who we’ll call “Jordan”—about her deep love for the PAX, which she claims to have used “weekly” (LOL) for the past five years, both alone and with friends. “I use my PAX when I’m chilling on the couch. Sometimes, I use it in bed,” Jordan said. “I like taking it in my purse and enjoying it on the go. I have used it in concert venue bathrooms before.” She claims to be “thrilled” about this Cyber Week sale, and plans to “probably” check it out. When asked whether Jordan wanted her name changed for this piece, she replied, “I don’t care. Everybody knows I love PAX. I’ve used it in the homes of every family member I have.”

There you have it—someone with something to look forward to. Meanwhile, Planet Earth III is finally here, and The Beatles have (kinda) released a new song… so maybe there is still hope for the rest of us, too.

Check out PAX’s Cyber Week deals here.

