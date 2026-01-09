The PAX Grinder Is Ahead of the Curve (With Curved Edges)

PAX is famous for its high-quality dry herb vaporizers, but they also make a pretty fabulous herb grinder. The grinder isn’t a cookie-cutter product. Like with their dry herb vapes, they went the extra mile to rethink how grinders should work and solve some frustrating stoner problems.

A magnetic closure and distinct rounded-square shape make this comfortable and clean to use. Its only flaw is the lack of a kief catcher (a.k.a. the fourth chamber on the bottom). But other than that, I have nothing but good things to say about the PAX Grinder.

The Grind: How Does it Perform?

This offers a medium grind, delivering fluffy weed that’s ideal for packing bowls or rolling joints. If you like a super fine grind, you might not be a fan, but most stoners I know appreciate that middle-of-the-road grind. That includes me!

One feature that makes this grinder stand out is the squircle shape (yeah, that’s a word), so it’s a square with rounded edges. This creates an ergonomic grip that makes it easier to grind really hard. Rounded grinders can be harder to get a solid grip on.

Twisting the top is fairly smooth, but I do find that you need to shake it a little as you go to ensure all the flower makes it into the bottom chamber. The lower chamber is wonderfully spacious, so you can grind up nug after nug to have your flower ready for toking.

But here’s where the grinder falls short. There’s no fourth chamber. That means no kief catcher, so you can’t collect that sweet green powder. This isn’t a dealbreaker for me. In all honesty, I never even remember to use the ridiculous amount of kief at the bottom of my grinders. But for the kief-obsessed, this is a huge letdown.

I suspect this has to do with PAX’s dry herb vaporizers, like the FLOW. I don’t think you’re supposed to put kief in those vapes, so it makes sense that PAX left the kief chamber out of their grinder. Still sad though.

Tough Factor: How Durable Is It?

The grinder is beautifully built and clearly super durable. It’s made of heavy-duty aluminum, and I’ve yet to cause any dents or nicks in the finish. My other grinders are a different story, with scratches and little dents all over them. It also has a hefty weight, which isn’t ideal for traveling, but demonstrates its durability.

The best part is the magnetic closures. Most grinders use a magnet to connect the top and middle chambers. But this grinder also uses a magnet to connect the middle and bottom chambers. That means there’s no threading. With grinders I’ve had for years, the threads are the first thing to go, as they get jammed up with kief and worn down from years of twisting the chamber open and closed.

When I first got the grinder, I thought it was just really hard to open. So I was humbled and delighted when I finally realized it’s a magnet, so you just pull the top two chambers clean off — no more grinders that are twisted closed too tightly.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Pax products always have an industrial elegance to them, and this grinder is no different. The aluminum’s finish has a smooth, supple texture that gives it a slightly matte appearance.

It comes in three colors: Blue Haze, Greenstone, and Black. Obviously, I have the Black, but the gatherer in me really wants the other two colors too. The Blue Haze has an icy, cool vibe, while the Greenstone is more verdant and cheerful. But you can never go wrong with black, duh.

With the engraved PAX logo on top and the unique squircle shape, it has a luxury look that shows up all those basic-ass circular grinders. Circles are so outdated, amirite?

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

At $50, I can’t pretend that this is a good budget pick. However, this is a top-quality grinder, so I didn’t expect it to be cheap. For high-end grinders, this price is completely reasonable and aligns with the price of some of the best grinders on the market. In fact, comparable Santa Cruz Shredders can be $65+.

You can get a basic grinder on Amazon for $10, but it likely won’t last long or perform well. I’d think of the Pax Grinder as a solid stoner investment. It won’t need replacing anytime soon.

Canna-Conclusion

I think the only reason to pass on this grinder is if you’re a kief-obsessed stoner. The lack of a kief catcher is a substantial con of the design. But for me, the squircle shape, sleek look, and magnetic design make this one of the best grinders I’ve ever used. It’s elevated my whole toking setup, and I wish I had one in every color.

Bonus Grinds

For those irate about the absence of the kief catcher, I recommend getting one of the 4-Piece Santa Cruz Shredder Grinders, which are practically legendary at this point.

If you’re all about the aesthetics, the Edie Parker Colorblock Grinder is lovely, AND it has a kief catcher.

Another excellent 4-piece grinder is the Blazy Susan V2 Herb Grinder, which has sloped edges are the top to improve grip and ergonomics — another thoughtful design.