Perplexity AI, My Favorite AI, Is Half Off for Black Friday

PayPal and Perplexity AI have teamed up to offer a deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, whereby if you subscribe to a paid version of Perplexity and check out using your PayPal account, Perplexity will offer you a discount of up to 50 percent.

You’ve got to wait until Friday, November 28, 2025, for this deal to go live, and once it does, you have only through the end of the day on Monday, December 1, 2025, to take advantage of it.

less chatbot, more very smart search engine

A PayPal representative emphasized that the deal is for “shoppers’ first purchase with Perplexity,” which I take to mean that if you currently subscribe to Perplexity Pro or have subscribed in the past, this deal isn’t for you.

Perplexity Pro costs $20 per month or $200 if you sign up for an entire year. Here’s where the fine print on this deal comes into play. You get 50 percent off, which means that $20 for a month of Perplexity Pro becomes $10. Not a bad bargain.

But if you pay for the full year, you don’t get $100 off. PayPal and Perplexity cap the maximum savings at $50. Kind of a drag. So, although the deal is presented as a 50 percent off deal, it’s more like 50 percent off a monthly subscription and 25 percent off an annual subscription.

In my experience using it for the past three months, I’d say Perplexity is worth it. It tends to put less of its own spin on the information I’m requesting or butter me up with sycophantic language, as ChatGPT does, and just fetch the sources I’m asking for. It’s more of a search engine replacement and less of a chatbot, compared to other generative AIs.

If you’ve been considering upgrading to Perplexity Pro, cool your jets for the next three days until the deal goes live. No use spending money you don’t have to. And if you haven’t used Perplexity at all, play around with the free version for the next few days to see how you like if before you commit to Perplexity Pro.