PBR Is Stoned: The Beer Company’s New High Seltzers Are a THC-Infused Treat

If you’re a cannabis connoisseur, you’ve probably had passing thoughts about your lung health. Or maybe your roommates aren’t fans of the constant smoke from your room. Did they ask you to use a Smokebuddy yet?

While cannabis is more widely accepted these days, smoke in the air is still taboo in many places. That’s why the cannabis seltzer market is on the rise. With these, you can drink your weed and get high without the smoke.

On a recent trip to Palm Springs, I discovered a cannabis seltzer from an unlikely brand — Pabst Blue Ribbon. Sadly, these are only available in California right now, but if you’re in the Golden State, they’re available at a decent number of dispensaries.

The seltzers are made by Pabst Labs, a cannabis company partly founded by former Pabst employees that licensed the PBR brand. I gave them a shot and fell in love. And I’ll tell you about the flavors, doses, and why I loved these so much.

Get Fruity Instead of Fratty

I am not here to yuck anyone’s yum. But I refuse to pretend that PBR beer is good. It tastes like a reject beer — like the byproduct you get after making good beer. Sorry!

So I was shocked and psyched to discover these PBR High Seltzers are delicious and easygoing. The Strawberry Kiwi flavor is delicate and mellow. It doesn’t deliver a flat taste or an overly sweet flavor.

Image by Veronica Booth

But the Daytime Guava was my fave, with a perky and tropical flavor that was just too perfect for Palm Springs. The mild tartness egged on my tastebuds to take sip after sip.

The subtle carbonation makes chugging effortless, so you can get sky-high in no time. And there’s no heartburn, like with hard seltzers.

Give Me More THC!

I’m not saying there aren’t 10mg THC drinks on the market because there are. Find Wunder is a great example. However, most THC beverages contain 2-5mg of THC.

PBR skipped over the low doses and went straight for 10mg of THC, making these ideal for people with a decent THC tolerance who want to get higher, faster. How much these hit you depends heavily on your cannabis use. For a low to moderate, these are potent, so take it slow. Start with a few sips or half a can and wait 15-30 minutes to see how you feel.

For my more regular users, these are the perfect strength, uplifting you after just one can. Best of all, they hit after just a few minutes, so you don’t have to wait forever like with a lot of edibles.

High and Healthy!?

I’m not one to count calories or carbs, but I couldn’t help but notice that the Strawberry Kiwi is only 30 calories per can. The Daytime Guava was 40.

The low-cal beers usually clock in at 90-110 calories, so this calorie count puts those cans to shame. Would I still drink these if they were 100 calories? For sure. So, the lack of calories is merely a lovely bonus. But the munchies will still get you.

Many THC fiends are interested in cannabis drinks because we want to give our lungs a break. The lack of smoke combined with the lack of calories makes these a genuinely healthy alternative to smoking weed or drinking alcohol — it’s a win-win-win.

I’m a PBR Fan Now

I never thought I’d say this: I love PBR. I still won’t touch the beer, but the High Seltzers have my heart.

From the light and elegant flavors to the fast-acting high, my only complaint is they’re not available nationally. If you see these at your local dispensary, I highly recommend you snag one.

Get High on These Alternatives:

If the PBR doesn’t call to you or you can’t get it (because you don’t live in Cali), I have some other options for you:

Cycling Frog: Cycling Frog has a wide range of dosages, from 2mg to 50mg. I definitely don’t recommend starting your cannabis journey with 50mg, as it’ll be overwhelming, but a 2mg drink is an excellent place to kick off a fun high.

Cann : Cann makes 2mg and 5mg THC drinks, and they really deliver on flavors. These drinks are too good to put down, making it a breeze to drink twice as many and get the same high, if that’s what you’re after.

Cann makes 2mg and 5mg THC drinks, and they really deliver on flavors. These drinks are too good to put down, making it a breeze to drink twice as many and get the same high, if that’s what you’re after. WYNK: WYNK offers the full gamut of common dosages, giving you more control of how much THC you consume. You can shop for their 2.5mg, 5mg, and 10mg drinks, and the product lineup includes smooth lemonades and fizzy seltzers.

Cycling Frog, Cann, and WYNK are available in most US states, and they can ship to you. Hopefully, the yummy PBR High Seltzers aren’t far behind and will be widely available soon!