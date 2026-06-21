PC Hand-Drawn 2D Survival Horror Game Announced for Consoles

An upcoming indie survival horror title started out as a PC-only project, but an outpouring of fan support has provided enough pre-order demand to justify console ports for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.

Moonlight Pale Reaches Console Port and Physical Edition Stretch Goals

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Moonlight Pale is an upcoming survival horror game that is handcrafted with care and inspired by Silent Hill f, Signalis, Rule of Rose, and horror RPG Maker titles.

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The crowdfunded indie PC title quickly flew beyond its initial fundraising goal and moved into stretch goal territory on Kickstarter. At the time of writing this, the project has raised more than $65,000 (with an original goal of $15,566) and backers have unlocked some very exciting stretch goals to bring the game to other platforms.

Moonlight Pale has reached its console port stretch goal and is now coming digitally to Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox Series S/X. In a surprise announcement, the team behind the project also revealed that Moonlight Pale is getting a physical edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

New pledges and add-ons have been added with the physical and console editions, so backers can return and customize their order if those offerings are appealing.

For those who aren’t familiar with the project, Moonlight Pale is a 2D hand-drawn style Survival Horror game set in a late 1800’s female seminary featuring full voice acting, gorgeous frame by frame animation and an Original Soundtrack composed by acclaimed horror composer Arai Tasuku.

Players take on the role of Juliette in the game. A student of St. Birgitta’s Female Seminary as she follows the ghost of her dead cat into an old abandoned building hidden deep in the Seminary’s gardens. Plagued by monsters and apparitions, Juliette fights her way through eerily familiar corridors as she tries to help the rest of the girls trapped with her.

The game entered development in December 2025. According to the development updates, all base systems have been programmed, the full script has been written, and lines for chapter 1 and 2 have been fully recorded.

Blue Lily, the game’s development team, is a duo formed by Ao Clover and Cachi Cordova. Ao Clover is an independent illustrator, colorist and animator. Cachi Cordova is in charge of programming and design.

Now that Moonlight Pale has rocketed beyond its goals, it will be very exciting to see how the rest of development plays out and how soon gamers will be able to get this title in their hands. Be sure to check back for news and updates related to Moonlight Pale and other upcoming indie projects.

Moonlight Pale is aiming for a release between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027. The Kickstarter ends on Sat, July 4 2026 5:57 PM ET.