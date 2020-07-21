Peach and Fennel Salad with Crispy Bulgur Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
¼ cup|50 grams bulgur wheat
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
5 tablespoons olive oil
1 lemon, zested and juiced
3 ounces|80 grams crumbled feta
¾ cup|90 grams cup toasted walnuts, roughly chopped
½ cup|9 grams basil leaves
¼ cup|3 grams mint leaves
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
¾ teaspoons honey
2 ripe peaches, thinly sliced
1 large head fennel, fronds reserved, fennel thinly sliced
Directions
- In a small saucepan, heat the bulgur and ¾ cup|187 ml water over medium-high. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork and let cool.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the bulgur and cook, stirring constantly, until golden and crisp, 5 to 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
- Zest the lemon into a bowl with the feta, walnuts, basil, and mint and set aside.
- Squeeze half of the lemon juice into a large bowl with the vinegar, mustard, and honey. Slowly whisk in the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil until emulsified, then season with salt and pepper. Toss in the peaches and fennel, then refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- To serve, toss the marinated peaches and fennel with half of the crispy bulgur (save the rest for another salad on another day!), plus the lemon zest, walnuts, feta, and herbs. Transfer to a serving platter and garnish with the reserved fennel fronds.
