Peaches Shares Enticing Details on New Tour and First Album in 10 Years

Peaches recently announced she’ll be embarking on a 2026 tour after the release of her latest album, No Lube So Rude, out on February 20. She added a U.K./EU run of dates to an existing North American leg of the No Lube So Rude Tour.

The first run of shows kicks off on February 20 in Miami, traveling through the U.S. and Canada before concluding on March 29 in New Orleans. From there, Peaches will head to Dublin on April 15. She’ll stop in the U.K., Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Germany. The tour concludes on June 12 at the About Pop Festival in Stuttgart, Germany.

Tickets for the North American tour are available now, while the European leg is currently on pre-sale. Support on the tour includes Model/Actriz, Cortisa Star, and Pixel Grip. Additionally, fans can pre-save the new album or pre-order physical copies.

No Lube So Rude is Peaches’ first album in more than 10 years, following Rub from 2015. The electroclash arthouse icon has already released two singles: “Not In Your Mouth None of Your Business” and “F*** Your Face”, which dropped today. These electric, pulsing, throbbing singles showcase what Peaches has long been best at: subverting expectations to balance the poetic and the perverted on an endless knife’s edge.

Peaches Answers Fan Questions About New Album, Upcoming Tour

Speaking with The Guardian recently, Peaches answered several fan questions about this new era she’s stepping into. Fans sent in queries about the album, her costumes, and how she’s navigating her consistent punk energy with the state of the world today.

When asked about coming back after a decade, and specifically who she’s addressing in the single “Not In Your Mouth”, Peaches first noted that she’s been busy making so much other art in her off time.

“I’ve been very busy touring, working with dance troupes, performance art, sculptures, playing the lead role in a production of Bertolt Brecht’s The Seven Deadly Sins in Stuttgart, and on and on,” she said. “Then, finally, I started on new music.”

She continued, “The ‘you’ in the single are people who feel they have the right to have autonomy over other people’s bodies and make it unsafe for people to be who they want to be. I’m especially talking about queer and mostly trans rights. The song’s like a mantra or chant, a way to empower people in only a few sentences.”

Peaches has long aligned herself with trans rights, gender expression, and bodily autonomy and supported the LGBTQ community. Her music, art, and performances present a strong identity, but also a need for unhindered exploration. Peaches has often addressed social issues in her work, and she’s directly supporting trans rights organizations with her tour.

She’s partnering with PLUS1, a non-profit that works with artists and brands to fund grassroots organizations. During the North American tour, $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Trans Justice Funding Project. This organization works to support and build safe trans communities in the U.S.

‘The Older Generation Is Still Feeling That Punk Energy’

No Lube So Rude is, according to Peaches, about “how we can help the friction of the world.” Keeping with the metaphor, she said, “We need to smooth it around a little because we have too much irritation and dryness.”

Additionally, this is related to how Peaches is approaching a new generation of listeners. When asked about the difference between performing in 2025 versus 2005, she noted that a lot of the same energy is still there, but the world has changed.

“I think it feels important to realize that there’s a younger generation that listen to me, but there’s also an older generation that are not going to stay home and sleep,” she said. “That’s a wild shift: the older generation is still feeling that punk energy, but the world is a more pressurized place compared to 20 years ago. That’s why I don’t want to water things down, so I give it like I give it, but with the punch of 2025.”

Photo by The Squirt Deluxe