Peacock Is Raising Its Subscription Rates—Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Have you ever seen a peacock up close in real life? The colorful bird, not the streaming service. They’re moody and prone to sudden attacks. Way back as a kid in North Carolina, I had a schoolmate whose family raised peacocks on their farm. Aside from being pleasant to look at, they had a nasty habit of charging you when you were least expecting it.

Peacock TV is, in that regard, acting a lot like its namesake bird. Peacock is raising the prices of both of its two plans on August 23. The Premium plan (with ads) increases from $8 to $11 per month, and the Premium Plus (without ads) increases from $14 or $17 per month. And people are hopping mad.

Videos by VICE

how the new pricing stacks up

Nothing pisses people off like a price jump in their streaming services. More so than price jumps on eggs, and even gasoline.

Increasing the cost of its two plans by $3 per month sounds like small potatoes, and yes, streaming services will bleed you out by death from a thousand paper cuts price increases, just like cable and satellite before them.

But the new prices aren’t out of line with what Peacock’s competition is charging.

Netflix offers three plans at $8, $18, and $25 per month. The cheapest of those plans, “Standard With Ads,” is surprisingly the one that features ads. Hulu’s two plans, if we exclude the ones that bundle Disney+, ESPN, HBO Max, and live TV, run $10 per month with ads and $19 per month without ’em.

HBO Max has three plans, from $10 per month with ads, and then $17 and $21 per month for the two ad-free plans, the most expensive of which adds the ability to stream in 4K resolution.

Apple TV+ is the only one that offers a $10 plan that doesn’t feature ads. Amazon Prime Video charges $9 per month (with ads) for a standalone subscription, but nobody does that. They use it as part of their broader $15-a-month Amazon Prime subscription, which will still show you ads.

Your mileage will vary, based on your own preferences, but in all fairness I find there’s more to watch on these streaming services compared to Peacock. But Peacock’s new pricing isn’t out of line on either its ad-supported or ad-free plans.

Still, Peacock’s worth it for their original shows Poker Face, Love Island, and Twisted Metal, and their non-original shows that they air, such as The Office, Yellowstone, and Modern Family. And if you’re quick about it, you can sign up before the August 23 price increase takes effect.