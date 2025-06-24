‘PEAK’ Lives up to It’s Namesake, and I Absolutely Cannot Wait To See All of the Memes Coming From It

Friendslop this, Lethal Company-ripoff that. I’m all in on these goofy games. The Headliners, R.E.P.O., Lockdown Protocol. Give me all of these silly little adventures. After seeing a few videos on TikTok of players falling to their doom in PEAK, I figured it was about time that I saw if this one truly was… well, peak gaming. It is. It absolutely is. Although we only made it to the second day before falling and breaking our legs and dying the most miserable and painful deaths imaginable, PEAK is another fantastic addition to the growing list of fantastically fun multiplayer experiences that we can all enjoy. Just make sure you grab enough granola bars before you head out on this.

Screenshot: Landcrab

The Way I’m Feeling About ‘Peak’, You May Have To Call Me Miley Cyrus. Because I’m All About the Climb

PEAK is all about the vibes. If you’ve got a good crew of climbers with you, proximity chatting away at you while trying to scale the sides of massive mountains, there’s nothing better. Games like this are all about building friendships. Or ruining them, if you’re feeling so inclined to do so. For our expedition into the world of PEAK, Dwayne and I jumped in as a two-man crew. We gathered up the items from the wreckage at the start and headed out for an adventure.

Videos by VICE

Little did we know what kind of stuff we’d run into. We learned about poisonous foods. We grabbed Big Lollipops that sent us on a sugar rush and a subsequent crash. Most importantly, we just had fun. Sure, I may have run out of stamina and tumbled to my death on the second mountain, leaving Dwayne to try and wrangle up my lifeless corpse. But we had a damn good time doing it. I hate to say it, but PEAK truly is about the friends you make along the way. I’ve been seeing plenty of memes of folks screwing over their friends, and I’ve spent an equal amount of time laughing at said memes. While I couldn’t see Dwayne’s face through the PC screen, I can guarantee we were both grinning like idiots the whole time we played together.

That’s what makes games like this special. PEAK has more than enough content to have staying power, with newly procedurally generated mountains spawning every day. I’m already itching to jump back into my explorer gear and try to conquer PEAK once again.