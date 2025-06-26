‘Peak’ Studio Landcrab Looks to Add More Content as It Celebrates 2 Million Sales

Aggro Crab and Landfall Games’ joint indie endeavour, Peak, has officially reached two million copies sold in its first nine days. Now that’s a cause for celebration. Two million players customizing their scout’s attire, two million hands stretched to aid their pals. Two million innocent souls screaming for dear life while plunging to their deaths. Alright, maybe I made some of those statistics up. But hey, it’s probably pretty accurate.

the devs seek to optimize first, add content later

In response, Landcrab has issued a statement of gratitude with a tease of what’s to come next in Peak.

Videos by VICE

For Peak‘s immediate future, Landcrab says its first priority is toward bug fixes, performance, and stability issues. Localization is confirmed to be coming soon, as well. For now, they’re looking into a variety of common reports from players, including:

Disconnection/Reconnection issues

Performance and Optimization

Mic/Audio issues

Crashes

While they’re considering new content and quality-of-life features, Landcrab reiterates that they don’t want to promise anything they can’t fulfill.

Screenshot: Landcrab

“We just know that the community is excited to see what we’ll do next, and so are we! Possible updates might range from quality of life features to new content and all the funny additions that we wished to make real from the start,” says Landcrab. “We don’t know how many major updates we’re planning either. Since we’re 2 studios who have other projects to work on, and neither of us being live service studios – we’ll continue to update you on any news as we go. The last thing we want to do is promise any features that we can’t make a reality.”

You may be wearing ‘Peak’ Merch in the future

For lovers of physical memorabilia, Landcrab’s got you covered, too. Peak merch is in the works – at least, some ideas for possible products to grab. Landcrab hasn’t shared any details just yet, but I’ve got some guesses as to what may be on the way. I’m thinking badges, recreated from the game, and able to stitch onto your favorite backpack. I’m thinking real, edible Thick Mint cookies, with a box faithfully designed just how it is in-game. And lastly, without a shadow of a doubt, there’s gonna be a Bing Bong plushie. 100%, no questions asked, I’m putting money on it. It’s the most obvious choice for Peak merch.

We’ve been having a lot of fun with Peak, and the prospect of new content coming in the future is even more exciting. New biomes? More items? An option to shove my friends off a cliff? We’ll see!