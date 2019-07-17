Peanut Butter and Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Makes 24
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound|450 grams bacon, finely diced
2 cups|300 grams all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon baking soda
pinch of kosher salt
⅓ cup|90 grams smooth peanut butter
8 tablespoons|116 grams unsalted butter, softened
½ cup|105 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|90 grams light brown sugar
2 tablespoons whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 large eggs
1 cup|185 grams semisweet chocolate chips
1 cup|185 grams peanut butter chips
Directions
- Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
- Place bacon bits in a large skillet over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is crisp, 12 to 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon bits to a paper towel-lined plate. Reserve ¼ cup|60 ml rendered bacon fat and let cool.
- Mix the flour, baking soda, and salt together in a medium bowl. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the reserved ¼ cup bacon fat with the peanut butter, butter, and sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add in the milk, vanilla, and the egg until combined, then slowly add in the flour until a dough forms. Mix in the reserved bacon bits and the chips. Refrigerate 1 hour.
- Drop 3 tablespoons of dough about 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Bake until the edges are browned, about 15 to 20 minutes. Cool for about 2 minutes on the sheets before using a spatula to transfer the cookies to a rack to finish cooling. Store in a tightly covered container at room temperature for no more than 2 days.
