Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookies Recipe

Makes 10 cookies
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
10 tablespoons|162 grams crunchy peanut butter
1 ½ cups|253 grams all-purpose flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup|265 grams creamy peanut butter
½ cup|140 grams granulated sugar
½ cup|120 grams light brown sugar
8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature
2 large eggs
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
10 teaspoons|85 grams strawberry jam or preserves
Directions
- Dollop the crunchy peanut butter into 10 equal-sized pieces (about 1 tablespoon each) on a sheet tray and freeze until ready to use.
- Heat the oven to 375°F. Whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt in a small bowl.
- In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, beat the creamy peanut butter, sugars, and butter until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time and make sure the first is fully incorporated before adding the next, then add the vanilla and beat until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and beat until fully incorporated, then roll the dough into 10 equal-sized balls and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
- Working with one ball of dough at a time, flatten the ball into a 3-inch circle in the palm of your hand. Add in 1 teaspoon of the jam, then a dollop of the frozen peanut butter. Carefully seal the dough around the peanut butter and jam and roll it back into a ball. Some of the jelly may ooze out slightly, and that’s ok! Repeat with the remaining cookie dough.
- Divide the dough among 2 parchment paper-lined baking sheets and bake, turning once halfway through, until golden on top, 15 to 17 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely before serving.
