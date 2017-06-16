Peanut Butter and Jelly Ice Cream Recipe

Makes about 2 pints

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, plus overnight chilling and freezing

Ingredients

for the toast ice cream base:

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons dry milk powder

¼ teaspoon xanthan gum

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

1 ⅓ cup|300 ml whole milk

1 ⅓ cup|300 ml heavy cream

2 ounces|60 grams small chunk of baguette (the ends of rye or pumpernickel loaves are also delicious)

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

for the chocolate peanut butter fudge:

¾ cup|125 grams good quality dark chocolate, chopped

½ cup|125 grams creamy peanut butter

½ cup|125 ml light corn syrup

⅓ cup|75 ml heavy cream

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

⅛ teaspoon xanthan gum

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

for the ice cream:

½ cup chocolate peanut butter fudge

½ cup mixed berry jam (choose your favorite–pretty much any thick fruit jam will work well)

3 cups toast ice cream

Directions

Make the ice cream base: Combine the sugar, dry milk, and xanthan gum in a small bowl and stir well. Pour the corn syrup into a medium pot and stir in the whole milk. Add the sugar mixture and immediately whisk vigorously until smooth. Set the pot over medium heat and cook, stirring often and adjusting the heat if necessary to prevent a simmer, until the sugar has fully dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Add the cream and whisk until fully combined. Set aside. Depending on how stale your bread is, thinly slice or crumble it up. Toast in the oven at 350°F until bread is a deep golden brown. Let the bread cool and then steep it in the ice cream base in the fridge overnight, 12-24 hours. The next day, strain out the bread bits (push down on bread with spatula or ladle to get all that flavorful liquid out) and add the salt and vanilla extract. Make the chocolate peanut butter fudge: Place chocolate and peanut butter in the food processor or heavy-duty blender. Heat the corn syrup, cream, butter, and 3 tablespoons water in pot a medium saucepan over medium-high. Bring to a simmer, stirring often. Mix xanthan and salt together and whisk into cream mixture. Pour cream over chocolate and peanut butter and blend until smooth. Cool completely before using. Churn the ice cream: Whisk the toast ice cream base before using. Pour the ice cream base into an ice cream maker and turn on machine. Churn just until the mixture has the texture of soft serve, 30 to 40 minutes, depending on the machine. Alternate spooning layers of the mixture and approximately ¼-inch-thick layers of the chocolate peanut butter fudge and mixed berry jam in freezer-friendly containers. The goal is for the final product to have a couple thick ribbons of fudge and jam running through each scoop. Cover with parchment paper, pressing it to the surface of the ice cream so it adheres, then cover with a lid. It’s okay if the parchment hangs over the rim. Store it in the coldest part of the freezer (farthest from the door) until firm, at least 6 hours. it keeps for up to 6 months.

