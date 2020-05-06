Peanut Butter Tofu Recipe

Servings: 2-5

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the peanut butter sauce:

¼ cup|70 grams smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon fish sauce (skip if you want this to be vegan)

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon sambal or chile flakes

for the stir fry:

3 tablespoons|30 grams cornstarch

1 (14-ounce|395-gram) container extra firm tofu, drained, dried, and cut into ¾-inch cubes

4 tablespoons|60 ml canola oil

1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

⅓ cup|30 grams peanuts, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions

Make the peanut butter sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, and chile sauce with 2 tablespoons water. Set aside. Make the stir fry: In a medium bowl, toss the cornstarch with the tofu and set aside. Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil over medium-high in a large nonstick skillet or wok. Add the onion and cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 more minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Wipe the skillet clean and add the remaining 2 tablespoons of canola oil to the skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, cook the tofu, turning as needed, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the reserved peanut sauce and the onion mixture, along with all of the tofu, the peanuts, and ¼ cup|60 ml water. Bring to a simmer and reduce until thick, 1 to 2 minutes more. Garnish with more peanuts and the scallions.

