Peanut Butter Tofu Recipe

Servings: 2-5
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the peanut butter sauce:
¼ cup|70 grams smooth peanut butter
1 tablespoon fish sauce (skip if you want this to be vegan)
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon sambal or chile flakes
for the stir fry:
3 tablespoons|30 grams cornstarch
1 (14-ounce|395-gram) container extra firm tofu, drained, dried, and cut into ¾-inch cubes
4 tablespoons|60 ml canola oil
1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, minced
⅓ cup|30 grams peanuts, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish
2 scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- Make the peanut butter sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, fish sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, and chile sauce with 2 tablespoons water. Set aside.
- Make the stir fry: In a medium bowl, toss the cornstarch with the tofu and set aside.
- Heat 2 tablespoons canola oil over medium-high in a large nonstick skillet or wok. Add the onion and cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes, then add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 more minute. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Wipe the skillet clean and add the remaining 2 tablespoons of canola oil to the skillet over medium-high. Working in batches, cook the tofu, turning as needed, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the reserved peanut sauce and the onion mixture, along with all of the tofu, the peanuts, and ¼ cup|60 ml water. Bring to a simmer and reduce until thick, 1 to 2 minutes more. Garnish with more peanuts and the scallions.
