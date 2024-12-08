Pearl Jam Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Pearl Jam is hitting the road next year. The iconic grunge band has announced that they’ve extended their Dark Matter tour into 2025, and they’ll be playing two shows in five different cities.

The tour will kick off in Hollywood, FL on April 24 and 26. It will run through 3 more southern cities and then end with two performances in Pittsburgh, PA on May 16 and 18. At this time, supporting acts have not been announced. Scroll down for the full list of concert dates.

4/24 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

4/26 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

4/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

5/1 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

5/6 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/8 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/11 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

5/13 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

5/16 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

5/18 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Fans can click here for more concert details and ticket info.