Pearl Jam Guitarist Mike McCready Unveils Title Track of Lost Rock Opera and Novel About the Seattle Grunge Scene

As Pearl Jam continues auditions for a new drummer, guitarist Mike McCready has finished a side project he started a long time ago. On November 13, 2026, he released “Farewell To Seasons”, the title track for his “lost” rock opera. For roughly 20 years, McCready has been developing the project. It centers around McCready’s own experiences in the iconic Seattle grunge of the late 80s and early 90s. Specifically, McCready focused on deceased friends from the scene, in a way to honor them decades later.

The rock opera is a companion to a graphic novel published by Z2 Comics. Back in July 2026, the novel debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con. At the Comic-Con, McCready appeared alongside writer Mark Sable and graphic artist Sebastian Piriz for a panel discussion and signing. Now, with the release of the title track single, the project enters a second phase of release.

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McCready wrote the songs based on personal experience but adding a fictional element. They are based on the fictional character David Williams. The Pearl Jam guitarist sings the songs himself, adding a unique and personal approach to the songs. The title track, “Farewell To Seasons”, debuts alongside a new animated music video, directed by Cyrus Entezam.

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The Rock Opera and Graphic Novel Are Set for Release in December

In a statement through Rolling Stone, McCready said, “It’s a story I’ve been developing for many years, inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene. I’ve had a great time bringing this project to life with Z2, and I hope people enjoy the journey as much as I did creating it.”

Rantz A. Hoseley, Z2’s editor-in-chief, released a heartfelt statement through Rolling Stone. “Having been in the heart of the Northwest music scene as a journalist in the 1990s, I’ve wanted for years to work on a project that would reflect what it was actually like for the musicians and the fans when ‘the world came to Seattle.’ I can say, without any hyperbole or exaggeration, that I feel like my entire creative life has led to me being involved with this book, and I feel so blessed to be a part of bringing Mike’s beautiful and poignant story to the world.”

Both the graphic novel and the 11-track rock opera are slated for release on December 1, 2026. Pre-orders will be available through the Z2 Comics website or Revolver Magazine.

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