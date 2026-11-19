Pearl Jam has been without a full-time drummer since July 2025 when Matt Cameron retired after 27 years. In that time, there’s been much speculation about who they’ll pick as replacement, with fans weighing in with their own choices. According to bassist Jeff Ament, however, the wait may be over soon.

The band most recently performed with guest drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. at Ohana Festival. He earned high praise from Pearl Jam, and many fans hoped he would stick around. But Laboriel Jr. already plays drums for Paul McCartney, so his schedule is pretty packed. The anticipation has been growing, with many wondering if they’ll ever find a full-time replacement. Or, if they even want to.

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In a November 2026 interview with Lipps Service, Jeff Ament addressed some of the uncertainties around Pearl Jam’s drummer situation. Including who the band really wants and when they’ll actually decide.

“At the first of the year, we’re gonna have a big-boy conversation about what we’re doing next year, ’cause we all wanna play some shows next year,” said Ament. “So, hopefully by then – I mean, hopefully it’s Abe. Abe has to sort of figure out what his schedule is.”

Pearl Jam Knows Who They Want For Their New Drummer, But Can They Make It Work?

Fans who enjoyed Abe Laboriel Jr.’s performance with Pearl Jam in September 2026 should be pleased to hear that. It seems like the band wants him too, considering his skill behind the drum kit and chemistry with the rest of the band. Since they want to get on the road again in 2027, Pearl Jam will need to buckle down and make their decision.

But Laboriel Jr. has been with Paul McCartney since 2002, and is an important part of his live show. Alongside his expert drumming, he provides backing vocals and harmonies on several Beatles renditions. While the terms of his tenure with McCartney are unknown, it seems like too good of a gig to just give up, even for Pearl Jam. The question is, can they make it work?

“It was so fun to play with him, and it was so completely different for me,” Jeff Ament added. “I’m really trying to understand his tendencies and sort of how he enters and exits fills is, like, different than any drummer I’ve ever played with. There’s a push and pull. There’s so much power … Man, once I figured that out, I was, like, ‘Oh, this is so fun, man. There’s so much power in this.’”

Ament also revealed that Pearl Jam hasn’t auditioned drummers at all since Matt Cameron retired. Abe Laboriel Jr. has played several years in Eddie Vedder’s solo band, so the frontman was familiar with his style. After he played with the rest of the band, they all seemed to come to the same conclusion.

“There’s a real [John] Bonham quality to the way that he plays,” Ament said of Laboriel Jr. “So, there’s a part that I think about, like, man, if it did work out with Abe and we could make a record with him, it could be f***ing amazing.”

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