Pedro Scores on Sensational Bicycle Kick

Pedro put Barcelona up 2-0 on Real Sociedad with a truly smoked bicycle kick in the 85th minute. He had just subbed into the game some five minutes earlier and when Suarez led Messi into the box, Pedro followed Suarez to the penalty spot. Messi’s pass back to Suarez in the middle was deflected high into the air , which gave Pedro time to turn his back to the goal and get ready to let it rip. He roofed a shot right down the middle of the goal and over the leaping try of keeper Gerónimo Rulli.

Barca held on to win 2-0.

