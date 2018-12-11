Pee Wee Kirkland: The Streetball Legend Who Chose Drug Trafficking over the NBA

Richard “Pee Wee” Kirkland began playing basketball in the streets of Harlem when he was nine years old. By age 13, he split his time between playing ball and committing robberies to help finance a growing drug empire.

In college, Kirkland was the 1968 MVP for Norfolk State, turning down an offer from UCLA to play alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Kirkland was then drafted by the Chicago Bulls but turned down their offer when he realized he could make more money in the drug game than the pro game.

With law enforcement on his tail, Kirkland found himself behind bars twice between 1971 and 1988. From there, he made a change, becoming a motivational speaker and inspiring young, inner-city athletes to take a different path out than he did.

