Peek Through Famous Architects’ Windows In Federico Babina’s Latest Illustrations

For his new illustrated series, Archiwindow, graphic designer Federico Babina—who previously visualized famous music from The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Bjork as buildings, and portraits of architects as their famous structures—frames silhouettes of architects in the windows of the buildings they’re best known for. The series features 25 star architects from around the world, including Frank Lloyd Wright, Le Corbusier, Zaha Hadid, and Alvar Aalto. The project is a reflection on the role that windows have in shaping spaces, Babina explained to Dezeen: “The windows invite the landscape to enter and are the cracks through which to spy on architecture. They are like paintings framing narratives and stories.”

Below, peer into our favorite Archiwindows, as illustrated by Babina:

