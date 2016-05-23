Pelileo SC Beat Indi Native 44-1 In Ecuadorian Third Division Match

Pelileo Sporting Club have recorded one the biggest wins in football history, after beating Indi Native 44-1 in an Ecuadorian Third Division match.

According to national newspaper El Telegrafo, Pelileo striker Ronny Medina scored no fewer than 18 goals over the course of the game. The club could now apply to be included in the Guinness Book of World Records, having won by the second largest margin of victory ever recorded.

While Madagascan side AS Adema technically hold the record for biggest ever win, their 149-0 victory over SO I’Emyrne came as a result of multiple own goals from the losing side. Their opponents were protesting several refereeing decisions which had gone against them during a four-team play-off tournament, and so deliberately lost the match by a ludicrous margin.

Indi Native have no such excuse. Footage from the match shows them wandering about listlessly, winning zero tackles and defending with less enthusiasm than a team suffering from chronic anaemia.

The 44-1 capitulation far exceeds Arbroath’s 36-0 win over Bon Accord, a Scottish Cup match played in 1885 that previously held the record for largest winning margin.

While Ronny Medina nabbed 18 goals, teammates Carlos Manzano and Joel Soto scored six and five respectively. All in all, 10 different Pelileo players got their names on the scoresheet.



Despite the scoreline, there is currently no suggestion that the outcome was affected by match fixing.