Pelta or Delta? I Pit the ASUS ROG Pelta Wireless Headset Against the ASUS ROG Delta II Wireless Headset To Find Out Which Is the Best

If there’s anything I’ve learned over the past few weeks, it’s that ASUS knows how to make one hell of a headset. Well, in this case, it’s two headsets. After going hands-on and in-depth with both the ASUS ROG Pelta and the ROG Delta II, it’s time to pit the budget-friendly Pelta against the more expensive Delta II to determine which is the best model overall for players to get their hands on.

Screenshot: ASUS

Up First, We Have the Budget-Friendly Competitor: The Asus Rog Pelta

The first thing I noticed about the ASUS Rog Pelta after removing it from the box was how lightweight this headset is. Compared to my typical daily driver, the Corsair Virtuso Max, these feel like I’m wearing nothing at all. Coming in at roughly 309 grams, or .68lbs, these are some of the lightest headphones I’ve ever used. It didn’t matter if I was using these with my Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5. There was never an ounce of fatigue. Deep, breathable ear cups also made it so my ears never felt the heat of the moment, even if I was getting lit up in the game chat.

Videos by VICE

When it comes to pure “Gamer Aesthetics”, the ASUS Pelta is pretty subdued, especially when compared to the more expensive Delta II. With only a small RGB ROG symbol on each ear cup, the 900mAh battery has more time to shine. And shine it does, with 70 hours of battery on 2.4ghz wireless or up to 90 hours on Bluetooth. Even after testing both of these headsets pretty extensively for the past few weeks, I didn’t have to charge either of them. Which is an impressive feat in itself.

Impressive Battery Life and Light Weight Mean Nothing if The ROG Pelta Doesn’t Sound Good, However

With 50 mm Titanium-Plated Diaphragm Drivers housed inside of the plastic exterior, the ASUS ROG Pelta sounds surprisingly good, especially considering the weight and price. Bass fanatics may not find their perfect pair of headphones here, however. The ROG Pelta has a clean, crisp sound that doesn’t rely much on bass. So, shooter fans may want to look elsewhere for those deep, rumbling explosions. But, if you’re searching for an incredibly versatile pair of headphones that aren’t going to break the bank? You can’t do much better than the ROG Pelta.

I do wish there was a little more customization when it came to sizing, to be fair. It does come with an adjustable band, but it only allows for a small amount of tweaking. Myself? I had to take the band out completely, as my head is rather large, but I still found the top foam to be incredibly comfortable.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Screenshot: ASUS

The ASUS Rog Delta II Is the Premier Class of Asus Headphones, but Do the Differences Make Up for the Price?

Now, if you’re looking for the cream of the crop when it comes to ASUS headphones? You can’t do any better than the ROG Delta II. These incredible-looking cans are also incredibly powerful, all while being quite light on the head. There are a few key differences compared to the most cost-effective Pelta to consider, however. The Delta II’s are only slightly heavier, coming in at 318g, or .70lbs. But, on to the comfort side of things. The earpads on the Delta II are going to be just a touch different. While using more premium materials, they aren’t as deep as the Peltas. So, if you have larger ears, these may not be the most comfortable for longer play sessions.

That being said, I found the ASUS Delta II to be the more comfortable of the bunch. Why? Well, because of the adjustability of the cups on the side and the slightly more forgiving pivot of the ear cups. My wife, on the other hand, found the Peltas to be more comfortable for longer sessions, primarily due to the size of the ear cups. Regardless, these are two of the most comfortable headsets I’ve ever used, with plenty of battery to go around for everyone.

Battery Life and Sound are specifically for Hardcore Gamers with the Delta II

It’s not just the design that looks more “Gamerfied” on the ASUS ROG Delta II, however. The sound is meatier, deeper, and full of bass. So, on top of the additional RGB on the ear cups and the meatier sound, what else makes the Delta II the premium headset? Well, it’s the battery life. Both of these headsets have 50 mm Titanium-Plated Diaphragm Drivers. But the Delta II features an 1800mAh battery, alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack. That’s right, while the Pelta can only be used with Bluetooth or 2.4ghz connection, the Delta II can also hardwire for use on Xbox consoles. That makes this one a jack-of-all-trades while also being a master at nearly all of them.

So, if you’re someone that is planning on using one headset for them all? The Delta II is the way to go, without a doubt. But these premium features are going to come at a cost. If you can afford it, the Delta II is my preferred pair, but I can’t deny that the Pelta is also an incredible set of headphones, especially for the price.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki/ASUS

So, Should I Get The ASUS ROG Pelta or the ROG Delta Ii?

If you’re looking for an incredibly solid headset with plenty of playing power? The Pelta is going to be more than enough for most players out there. It’s got fantastic sound quality, great microphone quality, and the price-to-performance ratio of the whole package exceeded my expectations by a vast margin. Some folks may not be comfortable wearing it. Mainly if their heads are on the smaller or larger side of the spectrum. There’s enough versatility to make it work for 95% of players.

Bells and whistles tickle your fancy more, though? Then the Delta II is the way to go. The price is the biggest detractor from this whole experience; it retails for almost double the price of the Pelta. But the improvements, including dual Bluetooth and 2.4ghz connectivity and Xbox 3.5mm headphone connection, make this one stick out just a little more from the pack. Most wireless headsets don’t include that 3.5mm option, so if you’re someone who has all the latest and greatest consoles? This is the one to get, bar none.