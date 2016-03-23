Artist Carves the Entire Alphabet into Pencil Lead

A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Mar 13, 2016 at 8:31am PDT

Cyclists have the Tour de France. Chefs have the fugu fish. Ninjas have the Ninja Warrior Challenge. For those who carve miniature sculptures from pencils, using 0.6 mm mechanical lead is the pinnacle of difficulty. Taiwanese carver Chien Chu Lee calls his latest work in the medium, the alphabet carved consecutively one letter after the other, “a top level challenge.”

Since 2010, Lee has carved E.T. and Buzz Lightyear, the Eiffel Tower and the San Shian Tai Bridge, flower fields and Instagram icons, and even a working chain from writing utensils. The alphabet, which you can peep in the Instagram above, represents Lee at the peak of his craft. It looks like it might break if you breathe too hard on it. It’s “a real pro work of pencil carving,” Lee says.

Videos by VICE

Check out all the aforementioned miniature wonders and more in the Instagrams below.



A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Nov 9, 2015 at 2:35am PST

A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Nov 9, 2015 at 2:34am PST

A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Nov 14, 2015 at 2:53am PST

A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Dec 1, 2015 at 4:25am PST

A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Dec 9, 2015 at 6:25am PST

A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Jan 24, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Dec 22, 2015 at 2:35am PST

A video posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Jan 12, 2016 at 5:48am PST

A photo posted by 李健竹 (@chien.chu.lee) on Nov 9, 2015 at 1:52am PST



See more of Chien Chu Lee ‘s work on Instagram.

Related:

Mini Emoji Carved from Colored Pencils are :D

It’s Time to Reinvent the Pencil

Artist Carves Tiny Pop Art Masterpieces on the Tips of Pencils

[Exclusive Video] Creating Sand Castles With A Single Grain Of Sand