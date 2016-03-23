Artist Carves the Entire Alphabet into Pencil Lead

Cyclists have the Tour de France. Chefs have the fugu fish. Ninjas have the Ninja Warrior Challenge. For those who carve miniature sculptures from pencils, using 0.6 mm mechanical lead is the pinnacle of difficulty. Taiwanese carver Chien Chu Lee calls his latest work in the medium, the alphabet carved consecutively one letter after the other, “a top level challenge.”
Since 2010, Lee has carved E.T. and Buzz Lightyear, the Eiffel Tower and the San Shian Tai Bridge, flower fields and Instagram icons, and even a working chain from writing utensils. The alphabet, which you can peep in the Instagram above, represents Lee at the peak of his craft. It looks like it might break if you breathe too hard on it. It’s “a real pro work of pencil carving,” Lee says.
Check out all the aforementioned miniature wonders and more in the Instagrams below.
See more of Chien Chu Lee ‘s work on Instagram.
