Penguins Fans Eat Raw Catfish to Celebrate Stanley Cup Win

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators in Game 6 last night to win their second straight Stanley Cup and third in Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin era. Pittsburgh scored a wonky goal with less than two minutes left and then added another empty-netter to seal the deal with a 2-0 win. In celebration, Pittsburgh fans took to the streets to eat raw catfish, because sports fans are gross weirdos who have probably had too much to drink.

During Nashville’s run to the Cup, the catfish became a symbolic offering to the hockey gods, with fans tossing them onto the ice during games. One industrious fan snuck a catfish into Pittsburgh for Game 1, and was subsequently arrested, and charged with “possessing instruments of crime”—that is, to reiterate, possessing a catfish—among other offenses. Those charges were later dropped, in part, thanks to a pun-heavy statement from the Pittsburgh mayor.

Though technically dead, the catfish has lived on throughout this series and now Penguins fans are showing their true colors as they pile on the downtrodden Predators. Perhaps worried their eventual overthrowing at the hands of the younger franchise, Pittsburgh ate their fears like Cronus, and rubbed it in Nashville’s face to boot.

It must be difficult to wake up on a Monday morning realizing the dream is over, but at least Nashville fans have a few things going for them. They are: gracious in defeat. They are not: burping up some raw fish they just picked up off the street.