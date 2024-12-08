Penta El Zero Miedo Surprises AAA Fans After Departing AEW

Penta El Zero Miedo appeared at a recent AAA event following his exit from AEW.

The decorated luchador appeared to be bidding the fans farewell as rumors of him signing with WWE heat up. Penta was an AEW original, signing with the company in 2019 with his brother Rey Fenix as the Lucha Bros. Some of their most notable AEW matches are part of their longstanding rivalry with the Young Bucks. Rumors of Penta and Fenix signing with WWE have gone on for quite some time. Over the last few months, Penta largely declined to comment on his wrestling future. Instead, he posted on X to stop the “gossip” and that AEW is his “current.”

Videos by VICE

Penta Appears in AAA Following AEW Departure

However, fans noticed Penta was officially removed from the AEW roster last week. Fightful Select confirmed that his deal expired on December 1st. If he’s really on his way to WWE, it seems like he’s bidding farewell to Mexico. In his in-ring promo, Penta addressed fans and noted he’d be taking time off to make a “career decision.” He promises to return “someday.”

There’s no denying that the Lucha Bros have more value as a tag team than they do signing separately. Thus, he may be biding his time. Fenix, Penta’s younger brother, still has quite a while left on his contract. Originally, his was set to expire simultaneously with Penta’s but injury time was added.

WWE has done a complete 180 with their men’s tag team division. Motor City Machine Guns arrived in October and quickly won the tag team titles. In just two months they’ve lost them to a now heel DIY. The Lucha Bros could be another piece of the puzzle to help reinvigorate the tag team division. This not only adds fresh faces for the WWE audience but two of the most talented luchadors on the planet.