Pentagon Denies Presence of ‘Iranian Mothership’ in New Jersey Sky

By now, you’ve likely heard about the massive drones illuminating New Jersey’s night sky. And if you live in the Garden State, you may well have witnessed them firsthand.

Since November, SUV-sized drones have been flying over New Jersey, causing concern among both residents and state officials. In fact, multiple New Jersey mayors have written to Gov. Phil Murphy to take action, as the lack of transparency and ongoing drone activity has only grown worse. Taking things one giant step further, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew has claimed that an “Iranian mothership” is to blame for the car-sized flying objects.

Videos by VICE

“We have a serious problem with our aerospace,” he said during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s hearing on Wednesday. “The recent sightings of unidentified drones in the state of New Jersey, my home state, is justifiably causing tremendous public concern.”

However, the Pentagon has since denied the presence of an “Iranian mothership.”

“There is not any truth to that—there is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States,” said deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh, per ABC News.

She added that there is also no evidence the New Jersey drones are coming from any foreign entity or adversary. “We’re going to continue to monitor what is happening,” Singh said. “At no point were our installations threatened when this activity was occurring.”

However, this response did not satisfy Van Drew, who – in an interview with ABC News – seemingly grew even more adamant about the idea that there is a “real possibility that it is a foreign entity.”

“They say to us there’s nothing to fear, but we have no idea who it is, where it comes from, what it’s about, and what it can do,” he said.

And honestly, the lack of transparency is kind of unnerving. Either the government is as in the dark as the rest of us, or they’re withholding crucial information. Neither option feels particularly reassuring.

As a New Jersey resident myself, I can’t decide what’s more unsettling—alien-operated UFOs or human mischief we can’t explain.