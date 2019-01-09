People Are Creating Sick Beats by Asking Siri to Do Math

1 trillion to the tenth power is 1 x 10¹²⁰.

It’s also an incredibly sick beat if you ask Siri to read it out loud, as a group of students realized a few weeks ago. Naturally, the students decided to finish the job by tapping their pens and just going extremely hard. From an endless stream of zeros, the youths have created art.

On Monday, Twitter user @kid_chrissy drew mass attention to this when she shared a video of her friend @jenreles1, producer Indya Slaughter, rhythmically tapping a pen and a pencil while Siri read the calculation. The video has over 51,000 retweets.

“Siri what 1 trillion to the tenth power” pic.twitter.com/ufcSexrqWZ — Christine 🇬🇾 (@kid_chrissy) January 8, 2019

After @kid_chrissy called it the #SiriChallenge, imitators came flocking in.

To be clear, this isn’t the first time people have noticed that Siri is a great beatboxer. (Siri has been around for about nine years, so it shouldn’t be a complete shock.) In January of 2016 in particular, a couple of videos included with people putting beats over the sound of Siri performing similarly high calculations gained some popularity. In July of that year, a group of students did a particularly good group-collab.

Gone are the days of kids typing “B O O B S” upside down on their boring analog calculators. Long live kids rediscovering every few months that Siri is a math queen who goes incredibly hard when tested.